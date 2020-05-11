Interest in Test Nebraska Testing High, Slots Filling Up
Lincoln, NE (May 11, 2020) 47% of Nebraska’s hospital beds, and 76% of the State’s Ventilator supply are available at the moment, according to Governor Pete Ricketts. “The whole idea is to flatten the curve so we don’t overwhelm the health care system” he said. “Even in hot spots like Grand Island, we’ve been able to manage it in a way that everyone who needs a ventilator gets one.”
The Governor reported that 145,000 Nebraskans have signed up so far at Testnebraska.com. The special website makes a person eligible to be tested by a mobile site. So far, sites are operating in Omaha, Grand Island, Lincoln, and Schuyler. Of several thousand people tested at those mobile sites, 80 have tested positive.
The interest in the testing also filled all the slots in Lincoln and Omaha, according to the Governor. “We ask Nebraskans patience as we go through this process” he said.
Starting June first, team organized baseball and softball practices will be allowed to begin in the State. Games will be allowed beginning June 18. There will be many restrictions on them, however. Players will be required to use their own bats, helmets and gloves, bring their own drinks and snacks, fans will be limited to immediate family only. The stands will be used for team seating, in order to maintain social distancing, and fans attending will need to bring their own chairs if desired. The rules, according to the Governor, will be in effect for school and general community teams.
Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said decisions are also being made about the proper use of school facilities for both sports and summer school. “We are learning things to think about, such as not sharing drinks, snacks or equipment” The Commissioner said. “As we go through this process, working with school officials, we will have to think about protocols that are appropriate for each of those environments.”
Continuing that process and learning, he said, will help us decide how to re-enter classes in the Fall.
“We will use a common sense approach” he said. “Once we see that something works, we will be able to put that idea into practice in other areas.”