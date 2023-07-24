Interim LPD Chief Addresses Her Plans For The Department Moving Forward

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 24)–Interim Lincoln Police Chief Michon Morrow talked to the media on Monday morning, saying the decision to step into the role was easy because of the incredible leadership team.

“I frequently like to say that law enforcement is a team sport,” Morrow said. “Because of that support, because of the leadership I would tell our community members that they are still in very good hands.”

Morrow was named interim chief by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on July 21, after the resignation of former Chief Teresa Ewins. Morrow, who has been with LPD since 1995, also told reporters she expects to do the job to the best of her abilities each day. She and other members of LPD will also review decisions that have been made in the past. Morrow would not comment any further off the announcement made by the Mayor’s Office.

Morrow says the department will continue to grow and always look for additional opportunities to engage and improve their services. She adds as far as her taking the position on a permanent basis, she’ll “address it head-on” if that decision happens down the road.

Prior to being the interim Chief of Police, Morrow served LPD the past two years as an assistant chief and served as a captain.