Internal Memo Indicates ‘Lack of Financial Discipline’ In UNO Athletics

LINCOLN–(KFOR/Flatwater Free Press Nov. 3)–An internal memo at the University of Nebraska-Omaha says there was ” a lack of fiscal discipline” and “lack of monitoring” in projected budgets over the last several years with UNO athletics, when Trev Alberts was athletic director.

The Flatwater Free Press reports that the memo alleges funds were improperly disguised as revenue and donors and university leaders were misled on financial details. Three big infusions of non-budgeted university support, including $7-million in federal COVID-19 money, have not been able to pull Maverick Athletics out of the red, according to the memo.

Budget cuts are on the table, including layoffs and possibly eliminating further UNO sports. Alberts, now UNL’s Athletic Director, recently unveiled a $450-million renovation project for Memorial Stadium.