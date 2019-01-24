Intoxicated Man Assaults Officer At Downtown Area Parking Lot

(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

A Lincoln Police officer is alright after being hit several times and choked late Wednesday night by a man they found passed out behind the wheel of his car.

Captain Ryan Dale says 51-year-old Brian Wit’s car was running, when officers found him in a parking lot at 18th and “N” Street.  Once the officer woke him up and got him out of the car, Captain Dale said Wit hit the officer several times and choked him.

Eventually, officers were able to arrest Wit, who went to jail for 4th offense DUI, assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.

