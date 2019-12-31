Intruder Inside Lincoln Assisted Living Apartments
(KFOR NEWS December 31, 2019) Lincoln Police tell KFOR NEWS a 29 year old Lincoln man made his way inside Burke Place Apartments at 6721 L Street Monday night. Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS officers were not able to find Dylan Whiting inside the facility, but found him at 65th and O allegedly tossing around suspected stolen items, including electronics, food and a credit card. Capt. Dilsaver tells us investigators hope security video will reveal how Whiting got into the facility, which is supposed to have controlled access 24 hours a day.
