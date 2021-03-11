      Weather Alert

Inventor Of The Cassette Tape Dies At 94

Mar 11, 2021 @ 4:12am

(KFOR NEWS  March 11, 2021)   The man who invented the audio cassette tape has died at the age of 94.

Lou Ottens was a Dutch engineer who helped develop the portable tape recorder in 1960.  Annoyed with the clunky design of reel-to-reel tapes, he introduced the cassette tape three years later.

More than 100 million cassette tapes have been sold over the years – the format has even made a comeback in recent years with retro music fans.

