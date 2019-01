Crime Scene Investigators are still at the scene of what Lincoln Police believe could be a self-inflicted fatal shooting at a home near 40th and Pine Lake Road on Thursday night. SWAT team members were called out around 7pm and negotiated with no response for about four hours, before officers went in and found the 58-year-old woman. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

