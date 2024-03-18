Iowa Man Arrested After Road Rage Incident in Nebraska

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 18)–A case of road rage lands an Iowa man in a Nebraska jail cell.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Monday said deputies were called Sunday afternoon to Interstate 80 about two miles west of the NW 48th Street exit, where a road rage incident happened involving a handgun. Houchin said the victim described that he was side-by-side with a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Bryer McCoy, who then pointed a gun straight up at the ceiling of his own vehicle before it pointed toward the victim.

Houchin adds the victim then hit his brakes and called for help. McCoy’s vehicle was later pulled over at the 27th Street exit and a .380 handgun was found in the back pocket of the driver’s seat. McCoy was arrested and put in jail.

It’s not clear yet on what led to the incident.