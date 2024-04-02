Iowa Man Arrested Following Monday Crash in NE Lincoln

LINCOLN—(KFOR/News Release Apr. 2)—An Iowa man is behind bars on suspicion of DUI, following a crash late Monday afternoon on the northeastern edge of Lincoln.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a car was westbound at a high-rate of speed when it rear ended two pickup trucks at 84th and Highway 6. No one was hurt in the crash. The investigation also shows the car was passing vehicles on the shoulder.

The driver of the Malibu, Sebastin O’Brien, 23, of Little Sioux, IA, was arrested for driving under the influence. He was lodged in Lancaster County Jail. Two passengers in the Malibu were cited for open alcohol container.