Trump Orders Airstrike At Baghdad Airport Killing Iranian General
The leader of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was in a U.S. airstrike that on a convoy close to the airport in Baghdad on Thursday.
An Iraqi militia commander and other military personnel also perished in the airstrike.
The Pentagon confirms the airstrike was ordered by President Trump.