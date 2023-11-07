IRS Plan To Let Taxpayers Digitally Submit Documents Is Ahead Of Schedule

WASHINGTON (AP) — Taxpayers will be able to digitally submit all sorts of tax documents and other communications to the IRS months earlier than originally planned.

That’s according to a new timetable being announced Tuesday.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the IRS is three months ahead of schedule on going paperless.

She plans to discuss the effort in a speech at IRS headquarters that is intended to signal that a new infusion of cash for the IRS is working.

But as IRS and Treasury plan to outline new customer service improvements for the 2024 filing season, Republicans continue to try to cut funding for the agency.