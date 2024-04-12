Irving Music Teacher Named Scottish Rite Educator of the Year

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 12)–During a school assembly on Friday afternoon, Irving Middle School vocal music teacher Mike Robb was presented the 2024 Scottish Rite Teacher of the Year Award.

The award has been presented since 1964, where the Lincoln chapter of the Scottish Rite developed an education committee to recognize excellent classroom teachers and help make the public aware of the vital role a classroom teacher plays in educating youth. The award recipient also receives a check for $10,000 from the organization.

Robb was surprised with the award.

“There are so many teachers that are deserving of this award and to be one of the ones that have received it is a huge honor,” Robb said. “I’m very grateful and thankful.”

Robb has been an educator for more than two decades, teaching most of his career at LPS. He started teaching at Irving in 2001 and has been there ever since.

“Music is something that has meant so much to me, so much to my family and to be able to share that gift every day with students is an honor,” Robb said. “It’s definitely a passion of mine. It’s part of who I am and I love doing it every day.”

Robb will be formally honored during a special ceremony on Friday, May 10, starting at 4:15 p.m. at the Steve Joel District Leadership Center, where he’ll be featured along with past winners on an interactive display outside the boardroom.