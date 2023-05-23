Isaacs Named New Head Softball Coach at Lincoln Pius X

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 22)–Lincoln Pius X has hired Tim Isaacs as their new head softball coach.

Isaacs currently serves as a school counselor at Pius X and previously served as the head softball coach at Syracuse High School for nine years, from 2005 to 2013. During his tenure, he achieved an overall record of 128 wins and 121 losses. His teams qualified for the state tournament twice, in 2007 and 2009. Isaacs also served as the head girls basketball coach at Syracuse, with a career record of 157 victories and 101 losses. Isaacs also served as a track coach for three seasons.

Isaacs had been an assistant softball coach for the Thunderbolts the past two seasons. He takes over for Jamie Reed, who stepped down recently after one season, where her team advanced to a district championship and broke 15 records.

Reed has accepted an assistant coaching position at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.