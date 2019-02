LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 14: In this handout photo provided by One Voice: Somos Live!, (l-r) Adam Levine and James Valentine of Maroon 5 onstage during "One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief" at the Universal Studios Lot on October 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jordin Althaus/NBCUniversal/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Imagess)

Lead guitarist for Maroon 5, James Valentine of Lincoln, learned to play the guitar when he was 12 years old from David Boye. Maroon 5 plays at half time of the Super Bowl Sunday night. The early years of James Valentine from David Boye on KFOR’s Lincoln Live.

