Jazz In June Streaming Concerts and Videos
(KFOR NEWS may 5, 2020) For its 29th season, the Jazz in June concert series will present five evenings of online jazz to be streamed from the comfort and safety of one’s home. This year’s series, presented by the Cooper Foundation, will feature Nebraska artists who have fewer opportunities to perform during the coronavirus pandemic.
The lineup includes:
> June 2: Mesonjixx — a soul jazz artist from Omaha
> June 9: Andrew Wray — a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student drummer and composer who performs electronic jazz
> June 16: Madeline Reddel Quintet — a vocal jazz group featuring Husker students and alumni
> June 23: Andrew Janak Trio — led by a professor of jazz at Doane University, who earned his doctoral degree from Nebraska
> June 30: Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm — a vocal-bass duet and hometown favorites
The series will run from 7 to 8 p.m. CST at https://www.facebook.com/jazzinjuneunl. Beyond the performances, free, shareable, online arts education videos will be provided.
“This year’s education opportunities are more important than ever due to many arts education programs canceling because of the pandemic,” said Spencer Munson, Jazz in June coordinator. “This series brings us together as a community and will provide the closest thing possible to a live arts experience during this rare moment in time.
“While many in our arts and music industry suddenly find themselves without reliable income, we have the unique privilege to support some of the individuals in our own community.”
As always, revenue generated by the concert series stays in Lincoln. Artists, musicians, organizers and technicians all directly benefit from Jazz in June.
Guests are invited to join Jazz in June’s membership program, The Rhythm Club. Membership supports the booking of top-tier artists and new education programs, and helps keep the concerts free. For more information, visit https://www.jazzinjune.com or https://www.facebook.com/jazzinjuneunl.
Those interested in donating or serving as a Jazz in June volunteer or board member can contact Munson at 402-429-2642 or jazzinjune@unl.edu.
