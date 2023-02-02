‘Jeopardy!’ Player/Host Ken Jennings to Speak at Nebraska Science Festival

Ken Jennings (Courtesy of University of Nebraska Medical Center)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 2)–The all-time greatest player in the history of the game show “Jeopardy!” will be making a stop in Nebraska later this spring.

Ken Jennings will be doing a presentation called “Artificial Intelligence: If Humans Are In Jeopardy?” on April 6 inside the Music Hall at Boys Town for the Nebraska Science Festival. Jennings will also talk about the behind-the-scenes account of his 2011 battle with IBM’s supercomputer “Watson.”

Beginning March 6, general admission tickets for Jennings’ presentation will be released on a first-come, first-served basis at Event Brite (four per person); check nescifest.com for more information. Although the presentation is free, tickets are required for admittance when doors open April 6 at 7 p.m.

A Seattle native, Jennings spent 15 years in South Korea and Singapore, where his father worked as an attorney. The only lifeline to American pop culture at the time was the Armed Forces Network, where he watched “Jeopardy!” daily after school and dreamed of being a participant.

Jennings currently serves as co-host of “Jeopardy!”

Presented by the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the Nebraska Science Festival is a collaboration of organizations and individuals interested in the advancement of science literacy.