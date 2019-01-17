John Murante Looking to Improve College Savings Plan

Newly elected State Treasurer John Murante is asking Nebraska Legislature to pass a bill that will automatically create a College Savings Plan for newborn Nebraskans. Murante stated that his goal is for “every Nebraska kid gets a two or four year degree from a college of their choice.”

For all of the 25,000 babies born in Nebraska each year, their savings will begin with $100 in the account which would come from “philanthropic giving and fees charged to the College Savings Plan program.”

The new Treasurer said that “outcomes substantially improve” with lower dropout rates and higher test scores.

