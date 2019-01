John Murante Looking to Improve College Savings Plan

Newly elected State Treasurer John Murante is asking Nebraska Legislature to pass a bill that will automatically¬† create a College Savings Plan for newborn Nebraskans. Murante stated that his goal is for “every Nebraska kid gets a two or four year degree from a college of their choice.”

For all of the 25,000 babies born in Nebraska each year, their savings will begin with $100 in the account which would come from “philanthropic giving and fees charged to the College Savings Plan program.”

The new Treasurer said that¬†“outcomes substantially improve” with lower dropout rates and higher test scores.

