Judge Denies Injunction, Leaves Bowling Alley Closing Up To Health Director
Courtesy of 10-11 News
Lincoln, NE (August 6, 2020) A District Judge has dismissed the Health Department’s request for a court order to close down Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards at 47th and Dudley Streets in Northeast Lincoln. However, in doing so, he didn’t let the business off the hook.
The Judge said he’s not deciding the validity of last weekend’s order to close for violations of the mask mandate.
In his nine page order, Judge John Colborn said the Health Director already has the power to close the business if desired. He said the city code already gives the Health Director the power to order Madsen’s to close, and to have the order enforced by the police department or sheriff’s deputies, calling that a much more effective remedy.
Colborn added “Given the Health Director’s powers, the Court is unsure why it is being asked to order the closure.”
Following the ruling, Health Director Pat Lopez issued a statement, saying “If violations continue to be observed at Madsen’s, the Health Department will issue an order for the business to close and to remain closed until Madsen’s submits a plan to comply with the Directed Health Measure and that plan is approved by the Health Department.”
