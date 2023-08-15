Judge In Donald Trump’s Hush-Money Case Denies Bias Claim, Won’t Step Aside

NEW YORK (AP) — The judge in Donald Trump’s Manhattan hush-money criminal case has rejected the former president’s demand to step aside.

He denies defense claims that he’s biased against the Republican frontrunner because he’s given cash to Democrats and his daughter is a party consultant.

New York Judge Juan Manuel Merchan acknowledged in a ruling late Friday that he made small donations to Democratic causes during the 2020 campaign, including $15 to Trump’s rival Joe Biden, but that he is certain in his “ability to be fair and impartial.”

Removing himself from the case would not be in the public interest, Merchan wrote.

The six-page ruling echoed a state court ethics panel’s recent opinion that endorsed his continued involvement in the Trump case.