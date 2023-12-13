Judge In Former President Trump’s Election Case Pauses Court Deadlines As Appeal Is Heard On Presidential Immunity

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge says Donald Trump’s 2020 election interference case in Washington will be put on hold while the former president further pursues his claims that he is immune from prosecution.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan agreed Wednesday to pause any “further proceedings that would move this case towards trial or impose additional burdens of litigation on Defendant.”

But the judge said that if the case returns to her court, she will “consider at that time whether to retain or continue the dates of any still-future deadlines and proceedings, including the trial scheduled for March 4, 2024.”