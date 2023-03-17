A Lancaster County judge has ruled that a Lincoln teen who is accused of helping plan the murder of his girlfriend’s father will continue forward in the adult system.

Last October, 17-year-old Isaac Honigschmidt was arrested, along with 15-year-old Sallie Gilmer, for the murder of Gilmer’s father, 70-year-old Jesse Gilmer Jr. Honigschmidt is charged with Aiding and Abetting a Class 1A Felony, which holds a punishment of up to life in prison. Honigschmidt’s lawyer filed a motion to transfer his case to juvenile court in November of last year.

The judge explained his reasoning, calling the case “extremely violent”, adding the evidence showed that the homicide was planned and premeditated.

Honigschmidt and Gilmer are alleged to have planned and worked together to carry out the murder of her father by stabbing him to death. According to a probable cause affidavit, Gilmer and Honigschmidt, started planning the murder roughly a week before it happened.

Honigschmidt’s lawyers have filed a motion to appeal the denial of the transfer.