Judge Weighs Decision in Nebraska Medicaid Expansion Case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A Nebraska judge promises a quick decision in a case that could determine whether local residents will get to vote on a Medicaid expansion proposal.

Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus heard arguments in the case Monday. State Sen. Lydia Brasch and former State Sen. Mark Christensen filed the case in July after the Insure the Good Life ballot campaign committee submitted a petition seeking to expand Medicaid to about 90,000 more residents.

The lawsuit asks the court to declare the proposal “invalid and legally insufficient.” Brasch and Christensen say the proposal has more than one subject, violates the state constitution and doesn’t property disclose a petition sponsor.

Committee officials say the proposal would help residents in all parts of the state.

State officials must certify issues and candidates for the November ballot by Sept. 14.