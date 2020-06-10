Judiciary Committee Hears Police Reform Ideas
Two days of hearings brought nearly two hundred people before the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee with frustration and complaints about Police, and ideas about reform. 86 people testified in Lincoln TUESDAY in a hearing held at the N-E-T studios.
Jeff Stallworth, a School Teacher, told the Committee that laws may not be the only need.
“We need people to recognize when they are being unkind, when they are being intimidating, when they are not being the type of person that they can be, or should be, to everyone.”
Ruben Cano, also a teacher, encouraged the committee to introduce laws to end “systematic racism” in Nebraska. He said protesting injustice is difficult.
“When we begin to use our voice, we are quickly discredited, we are quickly seen as rabble-rousers, we are quickly viewed as terrorists by members who are supposed to represent us, by elected officials.”
Malasia Perry told the committee that she feels like she’s still fighting the same race-related problems that her forefathers fought.
“I am sick and tired of being sick and tired. I am tired of me and my people being racially profiled, viewed and treated differently because of the color of our skin.”
Dario Rossin said he believes Lincoln Police need to discontinue stopping people simply because of their race.
“Black Americans only make up 3.5% of Lincoln’s population, but make up 9.6 (%) of all traffic stops in Lincoln, according to the ACLU in 2019.”
“We have a problem staring at us,” Said Kamryn Sinnicks. “It’s not my brown skin or anyone’s brown skin but the problem is the inaction of generations of legislators who have had the power to do something.”
One Lincoln man, Marcus Larivaux said he knows what it’s like to be afraid.
He said he’s been put in the back of police car during a routine traffic stop to walk away without a ticket or an explanation. But he said what he’s really afraid of is that this isn’t going to change.
“We need a smaller police force a demilitarized police force,” Larivaux said. “Cops that are held accountable for their actions, an understanding that the greater the risk of the job and the less room for error the more rigorous the accreditation process should be and most importantly, instead of putting more funding into the police department we should put that money toward making a more safe community where policing is less necessary.”
Other ideas offered included creating a public database of law enforcement in the state that documents cases of misconduct or brutality.
Several speakers said more money needs to go to schools and mental health research as a way to help prevent crime.
The Judiciary Committee Chairman, State Senator Steve Lathrop of Omaha was grateful to all involved.
“I feel like I have been enlightened and I’m sure other committee members feel the same way. We very, very much appreciate people coming out as they have, sharing their experiences and their concerns.”
The Vice-Chair of the Committee, Senator Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln said testifying at a Legislative Hearing is another form of protest.
“I want to thank the people of Nebraska for coming and informing us and helping us to move forward in the future to affect others and fight for justice and racial equity and look at our policing standards.”
The Committee did not announce any specific plans for Legislation as a result of the hearings. The Legislature is scheduled to reconvene for the remainder of their session July 20. The session was interrupted because of concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic.