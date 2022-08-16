July Traffic Death Toll Released

August 16, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) — During the month of July, twenty people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roads, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
The breakdown:
The 20 fatalities occurred in 19 fatal crashes.
— Eight of the thirteen vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, three were using seatbelts, and
two had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
— Fourteen of the fatalities were in rural locations*.
— There were four fatalities on the interstate, nine on other highways, and seven on local roads.
— Four of the fatalities were motorcyclists.
— Three of the fatalities were pedestrians.
COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS
(FATALITIES)