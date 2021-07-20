June Traffic Death Count Revised

(KFOR NEWS July 20, 2021) During the month of June 2021, 30 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
30 fatalities occurred in 22 fatal crashes.
10 of the 26 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, 7 were using seatbelts, and 9 had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
29 of the fatalities were in rural locations*.
There were 4 fatalities on the interstate, 19 on other highways, and 7 on local roads.
2 of the fatalities were Motorcyclists.
2 of the fatalities were Pedestrians.
For the Daily Count, visit this website:
dot.nebraska.gov/media/3341/monthlytoll.pdf
COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS
(FATALITIES)
* The Federal Highway Administration definition for urban is an area with a population of 5,000 or more.
