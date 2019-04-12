Jury Awards Former Worker $1.47M in Privacy Lawsuit

Dustin Lindgren. Photo courtesy of 1011NOW

A jury has awarded a former worker a $1.47 million judgment in a lawsuit filed after she and other servers learned they’d been video recorded changing clothes at the Lincoln restaurant, Tilted Kilt.

Court records show the jury made the award April 1. The woman had sued the Tilted Kilt restaurant franchisee, Famous Brands Group, and her former manager at the Lincoln restaurant, Dustin Lindgren. She and other servers learned in 2014 that Lindgren had used his smartphone to take the videos. The restaurant has since closed.

In 2015, Lindgren was sentenced to probation and 180 days in jail for his actions.

The judge had told the jury it was already established that Lindgren had violated her privacy and that Famous Brands had negligently supervised and retained Lindgren. The jury’s only duty was to determine what Lindgren and Famous Brands should pay.

Famous Brands’ attorney didn’t immediately return a message Friday from The Associated Press. Efforts to reach Lindgren were unsuccessful.

