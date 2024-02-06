Jury Finds Michigan School Shooter’s Mother Jennifer Crumbley Guilty Of Manslaughter

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan jury has found a school shooter’s mother guilty of involuntary manslaughter in a groundbreaking trial to determine whether she has any responsibility in the deaths of four students in 2021.

The verdict was returned Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Jennifer Crumbley was grossly negligent.

She failed to tell Oxford High School officials that the family had a gun that her son, Ethan Crumbley, had used at a shooting range.

Ethan was allowed to stay in school on Nov. 30, 2021, following a roughly 12-minute meeting with Jennifer and James Crumbley when school staff expressed concerns about a violent drawing.

The teenager pulled the gun from his backpack that afternoon and show 11 people.

No one had checked the backpack.