Juveniles Caught After Crashing Car
(KFOR NEWS November 20,2019) Lincoln Police tell KFOR NEWS an officer attempted to make a traffic stop early Wednesday morning near 26th and Dudley, but the cazr sped away. The officer did not give chase, but soon learned the car had crashed a few blocks away at 26th and Holdrege and the teens had run off. Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS the teens were eventually found. Alcohol appears to have been involved.
READ MORE: Lincoln man with lief threatening injuries from early morning stabbing