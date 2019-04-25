K9 Service Dog Helps in Narcotics Traffic Stop, Arrest

Cheri Masek; Photo Courtesy of LPD

A Lincoln woman was arrested Wednesday after Lincoln Police and their service dog Yuri found narcotics and paraphernalia in a traffic stop on I-180.

Information Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says the service dog was deployed after an officer noticed injection marks on 44-year-old Cheri Masek when they pulled her over for not signaling a U-turn.

Officers searched the vehicle and located a black scale with crystalline residue that tested positive for methamphetamine, two spoons with residue, eleven unused syringes, a razor blade, and two partial straws with suspected methamphetamine residue.

Officers arrested Masek on two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

