Kari Lake Loses Appeal Of Loss In Arizona Governor’s Race

PHOENIX (AP) – An Arizona appeals court has rejected Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

In a ruling Thursday, the Arizona Court of Appeals denied her request to throw out election results in the state’s most populous county and hold the election again.

Lake claimed problems with ballot printers at some police places on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct.

But the appeals court said Lake presented no evidence that voters whose ballots were unreadable by tabulators at polling places were not able to vote.

She has vowed to appeal the ruling.