Kawasaki To Resume Lincoln Operations After COVID-19 Shutdown
Photo Credit: Kawasaki
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 22)–Workers at Lincoln’s Kawasaki plant will return to work, after being shut down for almost a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday afternoon, the company said it will resume production of its railcar and aerospace divisions starting April 27, while the consumer products division will go back to work on May 4. Kawasaki officials say a detailed plan has been laid out to ensure the safety of its employees.
Each employee will have their temperature taken at work and if anyone is above 100.4 degrees, that worker will be asked to go home. All employees will be required to wear face coverings. If any of them don’t have one of their own, the company will provide it.