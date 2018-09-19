Kawasaki’s Lincoln Plant Diversifies Again

Lincoln’s Kawasaki Plant is shipping more of its Lincoln-made products to both coasts.

Several years ago, Kawasaki went beyond its traditional recreational vehicles and jet skis, announcing it would make rail cars for the New York City Subway. Wednesday, a ceremony marked the completion of its first batch of airplane doors. The Lincoln plant will make cargo doors for Boeing 777’s and ship them to an assembly plant in Everett, Washington. A ceremony was held at the Lincoln plant to commemorate the shipping out of the first cargo doors, with about 80 in attendance including representatives from Boeing and Governor Pete Ricketts.