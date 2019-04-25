KFOR and ESPN Lincoln Announce Scholarship/Award Winners At Annual Recognition Banquet

LINCOLN–(KFOR April 25)–Nine student athletes were honored with $350 cash scholarships from the KFOR Sportscasters Club at the 47th annual All-City Recognition Banquet Wednesday night at the Grand Manse.

Recipients include Caleb Canfield of Lincoln Christian, Carson Kasl of Lincoln East, Rourke Jensen of North Star, Jolie Rinaker of Northeast, Peter Cuddy of Lincoln High, Josie Puelz of Lincoln Lutheran, Kloee Sander of Pius X, Cassie Nash of Southeast and Emma Kauf of Southwest.

The retirement award went to Northeast girls basketball coach Steve Bartek. The Vince Aldrich Sportspersons of the year are Ron and Carol Schroer and the Ralph Beechner Coaches of the year are girls cross country coach George O’Boyle and boys basketball coach Brian Spicka of Pius X, boys track coach Bob White of Lincoln High and girls cross country coach Brian Kabourek of Lincoln East.

Former Nebraska football player Jay Moore was the featured speaker.