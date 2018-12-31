KFOR Facebook For Video Update on LPD Officer Involved Shooting

Lincoln Police Chief, Jeff Bliemeister says Lincoln Police Officer, Kyle Russel, was stabbed in the upper chest early Saturday morning by 43 year old, Christopher Brennauer, during a disturbance inside an apartment in the South 48th and High neighborhood. Lancaster County Sheriff, Terry Wagner, says as Brennauer stabbed Officer Russel during a struggle, leading Officer Russel to shoot Brennauer in the shoulder and 36 year old, Josh Atkinson in the leg. The 10 year law enforcement veteran is recovering in a Lincoln hospital. Officer Russel, a 2 year law enforcement veteran, was released from the hospital Sunday. Brennauer remains in critical but stable condition. LSO is conducting the investigation.

