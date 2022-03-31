KFOR NEWS talks with Lincoln Police Officer From Ukraine

(KFOR NEWS March 31, 2022) Lincoln Police Officer, Vitaliy Kravets, moved to the United States from Ukraine with his wife and children in 2014. 2 years later, he moved to Lincoln. 2 1/2 years ago, he became a Lincoln Police Officer.
Officer Kravets left his parents in the Russian occupied region of Dunbas, in the city of Donetsk. He calls them twice a day.
Officer Kravets’ entire story with KFOR’s Dale Johnson is on the Lincoln Live podcast tab. Click here.
READ MORE: Nebraska Community Blood Bank Faces Critical Need For Blood Donations