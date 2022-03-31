      Weather Alert

KFOR NEWS talks with Lincoln Police Officer From Ukraine

Mar 31, 2022 @ 6:30am
Lincoln Police Officer Vitaliy Kravets

(KFOR NEWS  March 31, 2022)   Lincoln Police Officer, Vitaliy Kravets, moved to the United States from Ukraine with his wife and children in 2014.  2 years later, he moved to Lincoln.  2 1/2 years ago, he became a Lincoln Police Officer.

Officer Kravets left his parents in the Russian occupied region of Dunbas, in the city of Donetsk.  He calls them twice a day.

