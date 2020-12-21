KFOR Radio Offers Big Band Christmas Special
Members of the Bobby Layne Orchestra perform during the Silver Celebration event Wednesday at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
(KFOR NEWS December 21, 2020) KFOR Radio will air “A Big Band Christmas”, featuring The Bobby Layne Orchestra. The one hour special will air from 8:00 to 9:00 P.M. on Christmas Eve.
The program will feature comments from Bobby about his first performances of Big Band music as a student at Waverly High School, his time as a musician in the Army, and six decades of criss-crossing the nation with his orchestra. He’ll also talk about how the famous Pla-Mor Ballroom became their headquarters, and how he and his family have spent past Christmas holidays. Throughout the program, listeners will hear the Bobby Layne Orchestra’s version of the well-loved Christmas classics that his audiences have danced to over the years.
The program can be heard on KFOR (1240 AM/103.3 FM) and can be heard by audiences nationwide on the station’s webstream at <https://www.kfornow.com>.
READ MORE: Nebraska Now Set To Get 11,900 Pfizer Vaccines Next Week