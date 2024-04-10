KFOR Sports Brief April 10

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 10)–Despite overcoming an early four-run deficit, the Nebraska baseball team’s rally came up short in a wild back-and-forth affair, as the Huskers fell 13-11 to Kansas on Tuesday night. Nebraska scored 11 runs on 12 hits with two errors, while Kansas totaled 13 runs on 13 hits and an error. The Huskers are back to Big Ten action this coming weekend, starting a series at Rutgers on Friday.

Jays pick up cross town win over Mavs

After building a 7-1 lead in the top of the eighth, the Creighton Baseball team hung on to post a 7-6 win over Omaha on Tuesday night at Tal Anderson Field in mid-town Omaha. The win moves the Bluejays to 24-5 on the season, while the Mavericks fell to 8-21. Creighton hits the road this weekend for Big East action at Xavier starting Friday afternoon.

Spartans are top seed in HAC Baseball Tourney

Lincoln East is the top-seed of the Heartland Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament that begins Wednesday and will wrap up Thursday. The Spartans play at 3pm Wednesday over at Den Hartog FIeld against the winner between Norfolk and Lincoln North Star at noon.

Click the link below to see the full bracket.

2024 Heartland Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament

Husker Men’s Hoops pickup Morgan in portal

The Nebraska men’s basketball team picked up North Dakota State transfer Andrew Morgan in the NCAA transfer portal. Morgan is a 6-foot-10 forward who averaged 12.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game last season for the Bison.