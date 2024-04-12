KFOR Sports Brief April 12

Husker Baseball Opens up Weekend Series at Rutgers

The 21st-ranked Nebraska baseball team opens up at weekend road series at Rutgers this evening (Friday). First pitch is set for 5 o’clock Lincoln time on Big Ten Plus.

Spartans Win HAC Baseball Tourney Title

Top-ranked and defending Class A state champion Lincoln East baseball team won the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament championship on Thursday, with a 10-0 victory over Grand Island.

Boys Soccer

Lincoln Pius X 2, Grand Island 0

Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln High 1

Lincoln Southeast 3, Lincoln Northeast 1

Girls Soccer

Bellevue East 1, Lincoln Northeast 0

Columbus 3, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln Pius X 10, Grand Island 0

Lincoln Southwest 4, Lincoln Southeast 0

Ralston 10, Lincoln Lutheran-Raymond Central 0

Friday Track Meets

Lincoln East, Lincoln Northeast and Lincoln High track and field teams are at the Papillion-LaVista South Invite that gets underway at 2 this afternoon. North Star and Southeast track teams are at the Omaha Burke Invite.

Stars Wrap Up USHL Regular Season

Lincoln Stars wrap up the USHL regular season tonight (Friday) at 7:05 and tomorrow night (Saturday) at 6:05 at the Ice Box against Sioux City.

Masters Update

Bryson DeChambeau opened with a 65 for his best start in a major at the Masters in Augusta, Georgia on Thursday. The round couldn’t be completed because of a two-and-a-half hour weather delay. The greens were soft, but the wind was raging. Gusts were close to 40 mph. Tiger Woods was holding steady at 1 under through 13 holes.