KFOR Sports Brief April 19, 2024

Huskers Open Weekend Series with Maryland on Friday

The Nebraska baseball team hosts Maryland this weekend at Hawks Field/Haymarket Park. Husker head coach Will Bolt said they are entering a key stretch of home games they need to try and win. Bolt adds they have made some adjustments with the pitching rotation and a starter has not been determined for Sunday’s game. Nebraska and Maryland start the series Friday, with first pitch at 6:05pm on BTN Plus. Saturday’s game at 2pm will be on Nebraska Public Media and Sunday’s 12:05pm game will be on BTN Plus.

High School Baseball on Thursday

Lincoln Pius X upset No. 3 Millard West 5-2.

Spartan Baseball Invite Friday and Saturday

A big invite on the high school baseball schedule today and tomorrow with the Spartan Invite, as Lincoln East opens up with Omaha Burke at 10 over at Den Hartog Field, followed by Lincoln Southwest and Creighton Prep at 12:30. Over at Sherman Field, it’s Norris squaring off with Waverly at 10, followed by Lincoln North Star and Millard South at 12:30.

Hepburn to Transfer from Wisconsin

College basketball news….Wisconsin guard and former Bellevue West all-state selection Chucky Hepburn has entered the NCAA Transfer portal, after three seasons with the Badgers.

Pius X Wins Girls HAC Soccer title

Girls soccer on Thursday….Lincoln Pius X upset top-ranked Lincoln Southwest 1-0 in overtime at Seacrest Field to win the Girls Heartland Athletic Conference Championship.

Track and Field Brief From Thursday

Lincoln Southwest boys and girls won the team titles at the Dennis Smith Track and Field Invite at Papillion-LaVista on Thursday.

At the Harold Scott invite at Lincoln High, Lincoln Pius X’s Reece Grosserode set the meet record in the boys triple jump with a 48-foot leap. Lincoln East won the girls team title and Lincoln Southeast won the boys championship.