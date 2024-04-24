KFOR Sports Brief April 24, 2024

Husker Baseball Drops Game to Kansas

Tyler Stone went 3-for-4 at the plate with a solo home run in the second inning, but it wasn’t enough for the Nebraska Baseball team, as the Huskers fell to former Big 12 rival Kansas 9-4 Tuesday night at Hawks Field/Haymarket Park. Nebraska wraps up its homestand with a weekend series vs. Iowa, starting on Friday.

Pair of Walk-Off Wins for Nebraska Softball

The Nebraska Softball team won a wild doubleheader with Iowa on Tuesday night at Bowlin Stadium….both in walk-off fashion. In game one, Bella Bacon had a walk-off two-out double in the eighth inning of Nebraska’s 1-0 victory. In game two, Iowa rallied from a four-run deficit and scored three times in the top of the seventh inning to take a 6-5 lead. But Ava Bredwell hit a two-out walk-off home run to lift Nebraska to a 7-6 win.

Local Baseball Scoreboard from Tuesday

Lincoln East beat Omaha Skutt 17-5…..Norris beat Gretna 8-7….Waverly shutout Lincoln Pius X 6-0…Malcolm beat Raymond Central 9-2…Fremont edged Lincoln Northeast 5-4, while Wahoo beat Lincoln Lutheran 3-2 and Omaha South run-ruled Lincoln High 13-1.

High School Track for Wednesday

A big track and field meet today at Union Bank Stadium, as the Lincoln Public Schools Championships will take place. All LPS teams will compete.