KFOR Sports Brief April 25, 2024

LSW Track Teams Win Titles at LPS Championships

Lincoln Southwest’s boys and girls track teams dominated the Lincoln Public Schools Track and Field Championships on Wednesday at Union Bank Stadium. The Silver Hawk boys won the team title with 172 points, ahead of second place Lincoln Southeast, who had 131.5 total team points. On the girls side, Southwest raced to the team championship with 182 team points, 40 better than second place Lincoln East.

High School Baseball

On Wednesday night, Creighton Prep defeated Lincoln Southwest 2-1 at Den Hartog Field.

Bluejays Win Sweep No. 13 Coastal Carolina

Kyle Hess tripled home the tying runs in the eighth, then drove home the winning run in the 10th inning as the Creighton Baseball team continued its midweek mastery with a 5-4 walk-off win in 10 innings over No. 13 Coastal Carolina on Wednesday night at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. The Bluejays are now 30-9 on the season and 10-0 in midweek games. Creighton hosts Georgetown in Omaha this weekend, as part of Big East play.

Former Nebraska Prep Stars Land at Other Division I Schools

Two former Bellevue West High School basketball standouts make their NCAA transfers official. Forward Frankie Fidler is transferring from Omaha to Michigan State. His former Thunderbird teammate William Kyle III is leaving South Dakota State to transfer to UCLA.