KFOR Sports Brief for May 13, 2024

Husker Baseball Team Wins Home Series Finale over Hoosiers

Jackson Brockett pitched five strong innings in his second start of the week, allowing just two runs across four hits while striking out three and Drew Christo tossed four shutout innings to move to 2-3 on the season, as the Nebraska baseball team got a 4-2 win over Indiana on Sunday afternoon at Hawks Field/Haymarket Park. Case Sanderson was 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Josh Caron picked up two hits and an RBI, while Cole Evans was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. The Huskers next weekend wrap up the regular season at Michigan State.

State Baseball Tourney Schedule for Monday

Weather permitting, the NSAA State Baseball Tournament is set to continue Monday in Omaha. In Class A’s winner’s bracket at 4 o’clock over at Werner Park in Papillion, Lincoln Southwest plays defending state champ Lincoln East. In the Class B winner’s bracket at the same time over at Papillion-LaVista South, Norris plays Waverly. Lincoln Northwest plays Beatrice at 10am in an elimination game. In Class C at UNO’s Tal Anderson Field, Malcolm plays Central City at 4, while tonight at 6:30, it’s Lincoln Christian playing Adams Central.

SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Wins Season Opening Series with Sunday win over Redhawks

The Lincoln Saltdogs close out their season series debut with a 7-4 win over Fargo-Moorhead on Sunday afternoon. It was a 2-2 ballgame going into the 10th, when the Saltdogs got five runs, capped on an insurance run added by Drew Devine’s RBI single. Lincoln won the series 2-1 and they open up a three-game series starting Monday in Sioux City, with a 6:35pm pregame start on KFOR.

Nebraska Not Part of NCAA Softball Tournament Field

When the NCAA Softball Tournament pairings were released on Sunday night, Nebraska did not make the cut. The Huskers fell in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals losing to Indiana in a game where Nebraska squandered a lead late. The Huskers began the season in the preseason top 25 rankings but battled through numerous injuries.

Husker Men’s Track Team Wins Big Ten Outdoor Crown

Nebraska men’s track and field won the Big Ten Outdoor Championship on Sunday at the University of Michigan. with 136 total points. The team victory gives the Husker men their first back-to-back outdoor conference team wins since the 2009 and 2010 seasons. The Husker women placed second.

All Lincoln Class A Girls Soccer Final

The Class A girls state soccer championship match is Monday night at Morrison Stadium in Omaha, with an all Lincoln final. Lincoln Southwest plays Lincoln Pius X, with game time set for 8pm.