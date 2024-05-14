KFOR Sports Brief for May 14, 2024

LSW Girls Win State Soccer Title Over Pius X Via Shootout

Down 1-0 with 43 seconds left in regulation, Lincoln Southwest scored a goal that prompted overtime and the Silver Hawks got a 5-4 advantage in a sudden-death shootout to win their first Class A Girls State Soccer Championship 2-1 over Lincoln Pius X on Monday night in Omaha. Tonight at 8 o’clock, it’s the Class A boys state soccer championship, as undefeated and top-ranked Lincoln Southwest takes on Creighton Prep.

East, Norris, Lincoln Christian, Malcolm Advance in NSAA State Baseball Winner’s Bracket

Lincoln East advanced to Wednesday’s winner’s bracket final with a 2-0 win over Lincoln Southwest on Monday afternoon at Werner Park in Papillion. Southwest plays Millard South in an elimination game at 4 this afternoon at UNO’s Tal Anderson Field. In Class B, Norris advances to the winner’s bracket final on Wednesday with a 13-6 win over Waverly. Lincoln Northwest got their first ever state tournament win with a 3-2 victory over Beatrice in the elimination game. Northwest and Waverly play in another elimination game this morning at 10 at Tal Anderson Field. In Class C, Malcolm is on to Wednesday’s winner’s bracket final after posting a 7-0 win Monday night over Central City Centura, and Lincoln Christian moves on as well, after a 10-9 win over Adams Central. State Championship games are Friday.

Saltdogs Plate Six in Sixth to Defeat the Explorers

The Lincoln Saltdogs scored six times in the top of the sixth inning to take a commanding lead and never looked back for their third straight win, as the Dogs got an 8-5 win in the series opener Monday night over the Explorers at Sioux City. Drew Devine reached three times including a three-run single in the sixth to lift the Saltdogs offensively. Game 2 of the series is Tuesday Night, with pregame on KFOR beginning at 6:35.