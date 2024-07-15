KFOR Sports Brief July 15, 2024

Mozee Joins Nebraska Football Coaching Staff

Longtime Missouri prep football coach Jamar Mozee is joining the Nebraska football staff as a senior football assistant. The announcement came from Mozee on social media on Sunday afternoon. He had been a head coach at Lee’s Summit North High School in suburban Kansas City.



Mozee was previously hired by Gus Malzahn at Central Florida as an analyst in February. Isaiah Mozee, Jamar’s son, will finish his high school career at Lee’s Summit North in the fall. The 4-star wide receiver is currently committed to Oregon, but took an official visit to Lincoln in June.

Webber is Latest Commit to Husker Football 2025 Recruiting Class

Cornerback Bryson Webber on Sunday announced his commitment to Nebraska football team’s 2025 recruiting class. Webber, who is out of Missouri City, Texas, chose the Huskers over Baylor, TCU and Utah. He becomes the 16th Husker commit in the 2005 class.

Saltdogs Swept in Weekend Series by Monarchs

The Lincoln Saltdogs drops the series finale to Kansas City 10-7 on Sunday afternoon at Haymarket Park. Aaron Takacs connected on a two-run homer for Lincoln late in the game. The Saltdogs are off Monday and begin a three game road trip Tuesday at 11:05am against the Monarchs in Kansas City. Lincoln drops to 20-39 on the season. No radio coverage of Tuesday’s game, but you can hear the second and third games of the series on Wednesday and Thursday nights, with pregame for both beginning at 6:05pm on KFOR.

Bracket out for Area 5 Legion Baseball Tournament

The Area 5 Legion Baseball Tournament bracket is out with tournament play starting Friday afternoon at 4 with Judds Brothers of Lincoln Northeast taking on Strasberger Orthopedic of Lincoln Northwest. The winner will play top-seed Carpetland of Lincoln East on Saturday night. In the other part of the bracket, Union Bank of Pius X will play Pinnacle Bank of Lincoln Southwest Friday night at 7. The tournament will be played at Den Hartog Field. JC Brager of Lincoln Southeast, Sampson Construction of Lincoln High and Anderson Ford of Lincoln North Star are in the Area 6 Tournament that will be played at Columbus.