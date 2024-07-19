KFOR Sports Brief July 19, 2024

Area Tournaments Start Friday for Legion Baseball

Post season play starts Friday for Class A Legion Baseball teams in Nebraska. In the Area 5 Tournament at Den Hartog Field, Judds Brothers of Lincoln Northeast plays Strasberger Orthopedic of Lincoln Northwest at 4pm, with the winner to play top-seed Carpetland of Lincoln East Saturday night. The other part of the bracket features Union Bank of Pius X against Pinnacle Bank of Lincoln Southwest at 7pm Friday.

Area 5 Legion Baseball Bracket

In the Area 6 tournament in Columbus, Anderson Ford of Lincoln North Star plays Norfolk at 1pm Friday, followed by JC Brager of Lincoln Southeast playing Fremont at 4pm and top-seed Columbus playing Sampson Construction of Lincoln High at 7pm.

Area 6 Legion Baseball Bracket

Saltdogs Fall in Series Finale Against Kansas City

In the rubber match of their midweek series, the Lincoln Saltdogs fell to the Kansas City Monarchs by the final of 6-2 on Thursday night. Lincoln finally got on the board in the top of the seventh with a two-run double from Drew Devine. Saltdogs are now 21-40 on the season and they begin a weekend series at Cleburne, with pregame tonight (Friday) of game 1 starting at 6:35 on KFOR. It’s the final series before the American Association All-Star Break that runs Monday through Wednesday.

Husker Football/Volleyball Fan Day Set for Aug. 24

The Nebraska Football Fan Day is set for August 24 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Hawks Championship Center. The Husker volleyball team will have their fan day event at the Devaney Center will now take place that day from 9-11 a.m., allowing fans to attend both volleyball and football fan day. The volleyball team will also hold its Red-White scrimmage later that day at 6 p.m.