KFOR Sports Brief July 26, 2024

Brown Bumped Up to Assistant on Nebraska Football Coaching Staff

Ron Brown has been elevated to a full-time assistant coach on the Nebraska staff, working with fullbacks and kick returners. Brown has been affiliated with the Nebraska football coaching staff and program since 1987, most recently working as the director for player support and outreach.

Griffiths to Miss Remainder of Husker Basketball Summer Workouts

Nebraska Men’s Basketball sophomore guard Gavin Griffiths is out the rest of this summer from working out, after undergoing some surgery on his right wrist earlier this week. Griffiths will be out of summer workouts for two weeks but should be fully cleared in time for team workouts in September. Griffiths is a 6-7 guard that transferred to Nebraska from Rutgers, where he averaged nearly 6 points and two rebounds last season.

Saltdogs Win Third Straight Game in Series Opener with Chicago

After the All-Star break, the Lincoln Saltdogs start the second half of their baseball season on Thursday night by picking up a 5-3 victory over the Chicago Dogs in the series opener at Haymarket Park. Alex Baeza continued his hot hitting, with a three-run double in the second. Former Husker Luke Roskam and Drew Devine each hit solo homers for Lincoln. Second game of the series is Friday with coverage on KFOR beginning at 6:35pm.