KFOR Sports Brief July 29, 2024

Martinez Signs with NFL’s Jets

Former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has signed with the NFL’s New York Jets. The news was announced on X on Saturday. Martinez threw for over 1,700 yards and 15 touchdowns, leading the Birmingham Stallions to victory in the UFL’s inaugural championship game. Martinez also led the league in rushing with 528 yards. Martinez ranked second in the UFL in total offense with more than 2,200 yards and first with 18 total touchdowns. His performance throughout the season earned him league MVP and championship MVP honors. This will be Martinez’s second run in the NFL as he played preseason football with the Detroit Lions in 2023.

SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Chicago’s Late Rally Helps in Victory over Lincoln

A three-run rally by the Chicago Dogs in the ninth proved to be the difference in Sunday afternoon’s series finale, as Chicago beat the Lincoln Saltdogs 10-7 at Haymarket Park. Lincoln was down 7-4 in the bottom of the seventh, when Matt Pita hit a three-run homer. Lincoln is off Monday, but begin a three-game, mid-week road series at Sioux City Tuesday night, with coverage on KFOR beginning at 6:35pm.

Southeast, Northwest Are Only Lincoln Teams Left at Class A State Legion Baseball Tournament

Two Lincoln teams are left in the Class A State Legion Baseball Tournament. In the winner’s bracket on Sunday night, Strasburger Orthopedics of Lincoln Northwest only scored one-run and collected a one-hit, but it wasn’t enough as Five Points Bank Creighton Prep won 11-1 in five innings in the National Division at Den Hartog Field. Northwest will play JC Brager of Lincoln Southeast in an elimination game at 4pm Monday. Brager eliminated Pinnacle Bank of Lincoln Southwest 5-4 on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, in the American Division at Elkhorn, defending state champ and last season’s national runner-up Carpetland of Lincoln East was eliminated 2-1 in nine innings by Fremont on Sunday.

