KFOR Sports Brief July 30, 2024

Media Members to Meet with Husker Football Team, Coaching Staff on Tuesday

Members of the media will get the chance to chat with some coaching staff of the Nebraska football team, along with some players, later today (Tuesday), in the pre-fall camp presser. Lots of things to look forward to heading into fall camp on both sides of the ball. Last week at Big Ten Media Days, Husker head coach Matt Rhule told KFOR Sports he’s excited for the start of the season, to see the defense’s performance.

“We’re gonna blitz. We’re gonna be aggressive. That’s who we are,” Rhule said. “We’ve talked a lot about turning the ball over. We’ve got to take the ball away.”

Fall camp starts Wednesday, with the first game of the season set for Aug. 31 at Memorial Stadium against UTEP.

Brager Eliminates Strasburger in Class A State Legion Baseball Tourney

JC Brager of Lincoln Southeast defeated Strasburger Orthopedics of Lincoln Northwest 6-2 in the elimination game of the National Division at the Class A State Legion Baseball Tournament Monday afternoon at Den Hartog Field. Brager plays Papillion-LaVista Tuesday at 7pm.

Areman Named New Norris Girls Soccer Head Coach

Samantha Areman has been hired as the head girls’ soccer coach at Norris High School. Areman has been an assistant at Norris for the past four seasons, and was an all-state player for Norris before playing for the Huskers from 2011-2014. Areman was a four-year letter winner for the Huskers, three-time Academic All-Big Ten, the 2014 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Winner.

“I am thrilled and honored to be chosen as Head Coach for the Norris Girls’ Soccer Program,” Areman said in a statement to KFOR Sports. “I am eager to begin our journey toward our goals for next season. Having been a player and part of the prior coaching staff, I am so proud of the remarkable growth of soccer within the Norris community over the years. I consider it a privilege to lead these amazing young women and look forward to guiding the team in our mission to inspire future generations of Norris Soccer players.”

Areman succeeds Arnold Talero, who stepped down as Norris head coach recently.