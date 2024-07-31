KFOR Sports Brief July 31, 2024

Fall Camp Starts Wednesday for Husker Football Team

Six players will not be working out at the start of fall camp Wednesday for the Nebraska football team. Head Coach Matt Rhule said that among the six not working out because of injury is sophomore kicker Tristen Alvano, who had been dealing with a groin issue and had a quick surgery, which had two weeks to recover. He’ll be working out with the training staff. Rhule says they will have 120 players to start fall camp. Nebraska’s season opener will be August 31 against UTEP at Memorial Stadium. You can hear other coaches comments by clicking the link to the KFOR Sports podcast page at kfornow.com.

Husker Offensive Lineman Benhart Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Nebraska offensive tackle Bryce Benhart was tabbed to the 2024 Outland Trophy Award Watch List on Tuesday. Benhart, a 6-foot-9, 315-pound senior from Lakeville, Minn., earns a spot on the watch list for the first time in his career after earning All-Big Ten honors from both the coaches and media in 2023. His play helped Nebraska rank second in the Big Ten in rushing offense at 176.8 yards per game despite the Huskers starting three different quarterbacks and four running backs because of injuries. Benhart was the only Husker to start all 12 games on offense during the 2023 campaign.

Husker Women’s Soccer to Appear on BTN Three Times in 2024

The Nebraska women’s soccer team will appear on the Big Ten Network three times during the regular season, with televised games against Michigan State (September 19), Penn State (September 29) and Rutgers (October 10). All remaining home games and conference games that are not televised will be streamed with a B1G+ subscription.

Legion Baseball Season Over for Lincoln Southeast

The final team from Lincoln left in the Class A State Legion Baseball Tournament saw their season draw to a close on Tuesday night, as JC Brager of Lincoln Southeast fell 9-8 in 8 innings to Gene’s Auto of Papillion-LaVista in the elimination game of the National Division at Den Hartog Field.