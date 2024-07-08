KFOR Sports Brief July 8, 2024

Saltdogs Drop Series to Canaries

Rain on Saturday night prompted a double-header on Sunday to finish the nine-inning game and play a third and final seven-inning game of the series between the Lincoln Saltdogs and Sioux Falls Canaries at Haymarket Park. The Saltdogs dropped both games losing 3-1 in game 1 and 6-1 in game 2. Luke Roskam hit a home run for Lincoln in the second game to get the Saltdogs on the board 2-1 in the bottom of the second. Lincoln is 19-34 overall and has Monday off before they start a three-game road series Tuesday night in Milwaukee. Coverage on KFOR Tuesday begins at 6:05pm.

Tominaga Signs Deal with NBA’s Indiana Pacers

Former Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga wasn’t picked in this year’s NBA draft but Friday morning it was announced he has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Indiana Pacers according to ESPN. Tominaga averaged 15 points per game during his senior year.

Ex-Husker McVeigh Earns Spot on Australia’s Olympic Basketball Team

Former Husker Jack McVeigh became the fourth Nebraska men’s basketball player to reach the Olympic Games, as he was selected to Australia’s 12-man roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday. McVeigh, who played at Nebraska from 2016 to 2018, will make his Olympic debut as Australia looks to its second straight medal after earning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

HUSKER FOOTBALL: Cooper Steps Down from NU Staff, Butler Reportedly Hired

Nebraska football’s secondary and defensive pass coordinator Evan Cooper has resigned, reportedly for personal reasons, according to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Sports. It was also announced on social media over the weekend that Nebraska is set to hire John Butler as next defensive backs coach.

Offensive Tackle Verbally Commits to Nebraska

The Nebraska football team picked up a commitment from Three-star OT Shawn Hammerbeck on Wednesday, picking Big Red over Kansas State, Texas Tech and Minnesota. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound rising senior received an offer from Matt Rhule in April and took his official visit to Lincoln in June.